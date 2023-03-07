ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk documentary in works with Alex Gibney attached to direct

March 07, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Alex Gibney is best known for making dozens of documentary films such as the Academy Award-winning ‘Taxi to the Dark Side,’ ‘Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine,’ and ‘Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room’

PTI

Elon Musk | Photo Credit: NTB

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is directing a documentary on Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

According to Deadline, Jigsaw Productions is backing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent.

Gibney is known for making hard-hitting documentaries such as Taxi to the Dark Side, for which he won the Academy Award, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, and Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine.

"I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!." the documentary filmmaker said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Double Agent is also financing the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US