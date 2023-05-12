Elle Fanning missed out on role in big franchise over Instagram follower count

May 12, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

Landing a role in big franchise films in Hollywood is not easy.

Actress Elle Fanning revealed the grim feedback she once received after being rejected from a famous movie universe. During a recent interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Elle said she wasn't considered for a role in an unnamed franchise movie because her Instagram following wasn't large enough for the studio's taste, Deadline reported.

"I didn't get a part once for something big because - it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard - was because I didn't have enough Instagram followers at the time," she said. "That's something I firmly don't believe in, for not getting a part," she added.

Elle claimed she isn't under pressure to join the tentpoles."I don't feel that way. I don't," she said. "It does something for people, you know, but you also don't know if they're gonna work sometimes, which is also scary." Elle currently boasts over 6.5 million Instagram followers.

The Maleficent star has been acting since she was two and has worked alongside numerous Hollywood legends such as Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Chloe Sevigny, and several iconic directors like Sofia Coppola, David Fincher and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarrritu.