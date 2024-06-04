Elle Fanning in talks to star in new ‘Predator’ movie ‘Badlands’

Fans may see actor Elle Fanning in Badlands, a standalone movie from Dan Trachtenberg that expands the Predator universe.

As per Variety, Trachtenberg has come on board to helm the movie for 20th Century Studios from a script he co-wrote with Patrick Aison.

Badlands comes following the success of Trachtenberg’s Prey-- the Predator prequel which was a critical hit and broke records with its release on Hulu. The 2022 film was nominated for five Primetime Emmys, winning one for sound editing; Prey 2 is in early development, with its star Amber Midthunder potentially returning.

Badlands was announced in February, with the film expected to begin production later this year. Plot details have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, Fanning recently wrapped a three-season run as executive producer and star of The Great, where she starred as Russian monarch Catherine the Great and earned her first Emmy nomination (for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series).

Over the course of her 20-year career, Fanning’s resume ranges from playing Disney princess Aurora in the Maleficent movies to ripped-from-the-headlines drama in The Girl from Plainville and the family comedy We Bought a Zoo, as well as auteur-driven fare like Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon, Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women, and Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere and The Beguiled.