Elle Fanning in talks to star in new ‘Predator’ movie ‘Badlands’

Dan Trachtenberg is set to helm the movie for 20th Century Studios from a script he co-wrote with Patrick Aison

Published - June 04, 2024 11:03 am IST

ANI
Elle Fanning attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York.

Elle Fanning attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Fans may see actor Elle Fanning in Badlands, a standalone movie from Dan Trachtenberg that expands the Predator universe.

As per Variety, Trachtenberg has come on board to helm the movie for 20th Century Studios from a script he co-wrote with Patrick Aison.

Badlands comes following the success of Trachtenberg’s Prey-- the Predator prequel which was a critical hit and broke records with its release on Hulu. The 2022 film was nominated for five Primetime Emmys, winning one for sound editing; Prey 2 is in early development, with its star Amber Midthunder potentially returning.

'Prey' movie review: A brilliant Amber Midthunder in an impressive 'Predator' film

Badlands was announced in February, with the film expected to begin production later this year. Plot details have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, Fanning recently wrapped a three-season run as executive producer and star of The Great, where she starred as Russian monarch Catherine the Great and earned her first Emmy nomination (for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series).

Over the course of her 20-year career, Fanning’s resume ranges from playing Disney princess Aurora in the Maleficent movies to ripped-from-the-headlines drama in The Girl from Plainville and the family comedy We Bought a Zoo, as well as auteur-driven fare like Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon, Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women, and Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere and The Beguiled.

Elle Fanning missed out on role in big franchise over Instagram follower count

English cinema / World cinema

