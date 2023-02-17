Elizabeth Olsen to play Candy Montgomery in ‘Love & Death’

February 17, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen, known for films like Kill Your Darlings and Godzilla, and for playing Wanda Maximoff in several Marvel films, will next be seen in the HBO Max Original limited series Love & Death. Co-starring Jesse Plemons, the series is based on a real-life incident that happened in 1980.

The series will follow the story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples from a small town in Texas and what happens when an extra-marital affair leads to murder. Interestingly, the story had earlier been adapted to a movie in 1990 starring Barbara Hershey and a Hulu limited series last year starring Jessica Biel.

Emmy-winning writer David E. Kelley writes Love & Death and the seven-episode project, which premieres on April 27, will be directed by Lesli Linka Glatter of Mad Men and Homeland fame. The rest of the cast includes Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel.

