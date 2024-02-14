GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elizabeth Olsen, Charles Melton to feature in Todd Solondz’s ‘Love Child’

‘Love Child’ follows Misty, who is stuck in a loveless marriage to a brutish husband having her precocious 11-year-old, Junior who is her only consolation

February 14, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

PTI
Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen | Photo Credit: JEENAH MOON

"May December" star Charles Melton and actor Elizabeth Olsen are set to feature together in filmmaker Todd Solondz's upcoming film "Love Child".

Described as a "darkly comic" movie, the project will be produced by Cindy Bru of Volition Media, Christine Vachon of Killer Films, David Hinojosa of 2AM and Ford Corbett of Gramercy Park Media.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, "Love Child" follows Misty, who is stuck in a loveless marriage to a brutish husband having her precocious 11-year-old, Junior who is her only consolation.

"When Easy, a handsome vagabond stranger, appears, Junior hatches a plan to get rid of his father so that his mother can marry him instead. But things end up backfiring, so Junior comes up with yet another plan, this one even more devious, and with more disastrous-and unexpected-consequences," the official plotline read.

Michael Jefferson, Adam Beasley, Atilla Yucer, Joshua Harris and Steven Farneth will executive produce "Love Child".

Melton, 33, is currently receiving acclaim for his performance in Todd Haynes’ 2023 film "May December", co-starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

Charles Melton

Charles Melton | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

He is also known for starring as Reggie Mantle in the popular series "Riverdale" as well as movies such as "The Sun Is Also a Star", "Bad Boys for Life" and "Heart of Champions".

Olsen is best known for playing Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles like "Avengers: Age of Ultron", "Captain America: Civil War", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

She has also appeared in films like "Oldboy", "Godzilla", "Wind River" and TV shows "WandaVision" and "Love & Death".

