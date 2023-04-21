ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Banks to remake ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’

April 21, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

Actress-filmmaker Banks is set to give a modern touch to the 1985-dance comedy ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’

The Hindu Bureau

Sarah Jessica Parker (first from left) with Helen Hunt (right) in the film. | Photo Credit: @TrailerWorld/YouTube

Charles’s Angels director Elizabeth Banks is set to remake Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, the 1985-dance comedy. The actress-filmmaker, on the back of the hit horror comedy Cocaine Bear, will co-write the modern-day remake with Marja-Lewis Ryan ( The L-Word: Generation Q).

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun was directed by Alan Metter and starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Helen Hunt, Lee Montgomery, Morgan Woodward, Jonathan Silverman, Morgan Woodward and Shannen Doherty. The film revolved around Janey (Parker), an army brat settled in Chicago. She meets Lynne (Hunt), who shares her passion for dance. The duo auditions for a local dance show called  Dance TV much to the disapproval of Janey’s strict father.

The film is inspired from Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ song. The story goes that Lauper didn’t want her music to be part of the movie. Lauper’s song was a remake of Robert Hazard’s song and the film uses the original version. It remains to be seen if the remake will feature Lauper’s version. Girls Just Want to Have Fun, which has evolved into a cult film, is streaming on Prime Video. 

