ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Banks to headline ‘The Flintstones’ animated series 'Bedrock'

March 11, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

The voice cast also features Stephen Root as Fred; Amy Sedaris as Wilma; Nicole Byer as Betty

PTI

Elizabeth Banks at the world premiere of ‘Cocaine Bear’ | Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell

The Flintstones spin-off series Bedrock is in the works at Fox with Elizabeth Banks set to lead the voice cast. Banks, who is also executive producing the show, will be starring as Pebbles, the adult daughter of Fred and Wilma.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the project has scored a pilot presentation. The voice cast also features Stephen Root as Fred; Amy Sedaris as Wilma; Nicole Byer as Betty; Joe Lo Truglio as Barney; Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm.

Bedrock, a primetime animated adult comedy series, will carry forward the story of the Stone Age family, the Flintstones, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. "As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club," the plotline reads.

Warner Bros. Animation and Fox Entertainment are producing the show. Lindsay Kerns will write and co-executive produce.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US