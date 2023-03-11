Elizabeth Banks to headline ‘The Flintstones’ animated series 'Bedrock'

March 11, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

The Flintstones spin-off series Bedrock is in the works at Fox with Elizabeth Banks set to lead the voice cast. Banks, who is also executive producing the show, will be starring as Pebbles, the adult daughter of Fred and Wilma.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the project has scored a pilot presentation. The voice cast also features Stephen Root as Fred; Amy Sedaris as Wilma; Nicole Byer as Betty; Joe Lo Truglio as Barney; Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm.

Bedrock, a primetime animated adult comedy series, will carry forward the story of the Stone Age family, the Flintstones, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. "As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club," the plotline reads.

Warner Bros. Animation and Fox Entertainment are producing the show. Lindsay Kerns will write and co-executive produce.

