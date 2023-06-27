Elizabeth Banks to headline new thriller ‘Skincare’

June 27, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks is all set to star in a new thriller film titled Skincare. Lewis Pullman, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Nathan Fillion are also starring in the film that is directed by Austin Peters.

Though the plot details of the film, which has a script written by Peters, Deering Regan, and Sam Freilich, are under wraps, the film is billed as a vanity thriller. Deadline has reported that the film wrapped its production prior to the writers’ strike.

Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Bacardi have produced Skincare under their Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment. Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman have also served as producers. Screenwriters Regan and Freilich have served as executive producers

Banks is coming off the success of her directorial effort Cocaine Bear, Banks will soon be seen in Apple TV+’s true-life dramedy The Beanie Bubble and the medical drama A Mistake. She is also set to lead the voice cast of The Flintstones spin-off series Bedrock. She was recently seen in Call Jane, which premiered at Sundance. On the directing front, the Charles’s Angels director is set to remake Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, the 1985-dance comedy

