Elisabeth Moss, Kate Hudson to headline Max Minghella’s ‘Shell’

May 05, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The upcoming film follows a struggling actress and her experiences at Shell, a beauty company that promises to keep its clients young forever

The Hindu Bureau

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss will headline her The Handmaid’s Tale co-star Max Minghella’s new directorial Shell. The film, a futuristic thriller-satire on humanity’s obsession with beauty and youth, will be presented to international buyers at the Cannes film market. Moss is joined in the cast by Kate Hudson and Kaia Gerber.

The screenplay is written by Jack Stanley.

According to a synopsis shared in media reports, Shell centres on a struggling actress named Samantha (Moss). Samantha’s life is transformed when she’s given a free trial at Shell, a pioneering health and beauty company that promises to keep its clients looking young forever. She befriends Zoe, the company’s glamourous CEO played by Hudson. Meanwhile, Chloe Benson (Gerber), a social media star and a former client of Shell, goes missing.

Max Minghella is an English actor turned director. He made his feature directorial debut with 2018’s Teen Spirit.

