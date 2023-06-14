ADVERTISEMENT

‘Elio’: Trailer of Disney-Pixar’s sci-fi adventure out

June 14, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

‘Elio’, the sci-fi adventure directed by Adrian Molina, hits the screens on March 1, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the trailer of ‘Elio’ | Photo Credit: Pixar/Instagram

Disney and Pixar have released the trailer of their film ‘Elio’. Directed by Adrian Molina, Elio releases in theatres on March 1, 2024.

ALSO READ
Kristen Stewart is writing a ‘stoner girl comedy’ with fiancée Dylan Meyer

The film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organisation with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

Directed by Adrian (screenwriter and co-director of Coco) and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film features the voices of America Ferrera as Elio’s mom, Olga; Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa; Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon; and Yonas Kibreab as the title character.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US