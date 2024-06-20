ADVERTISEMENT

‘Eleven’ teaser: Naveen Chandra investigates a hard-to-crack murder case

Updated - June 20, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 03:35 pm IST

Billed as a mystery thriller, the film is written and directed by Lokkesh Ajils

The Hindu Bureau

Naveen Chandra in a still from ‘Eleven’ | Photo Credit: Telugu Filmnagar/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie, Eleven, headlined by Naveen Chandra, was unveiled by the makers today. The film, billed as a mystery thriller, is written and directed by Lokkesh Ajls.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the teaser, we see Naveen’s character, a steadfast police officer, being assigned an unsolved murder case. The video shows glimpses of an investigation that is full of twists and turns.

‘Satyabhama’ movie review: Kajal Aggarwal delivers solid punches, but the drama is far from riveting

The cast of Eleven also includes Reyaa Hari, Shashank, Abirami, Dileepan, Riythvika, Aadukalam Naren, Ravi Varma, Arjai, and Kireeti Damaraju among others.

With music scored by D Imman, the film has cinematography by Karthik Ashokan and editing by Srikanth NB. The film is produced by Ajmal Khan and Reyaa Hari under the banner AR Entertainment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Notably, Naveen Chandra was seen earlier this year in the Tamil investigative horror series Inspector Rishiand recently in the Telugu action drama Satyabhama.

Team ‘Inspector Rishi’ on telling an investigative horror story for a fearless new-gen audience
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US