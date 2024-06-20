‘Eleven’ teaser: Naveen Chandra investigates a hard-to-crack murder case

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie, Eleven, headlined by Naveen Chandra, was unveiled by the makers today. The film, billed as a mystery thriller, is written and directed by Lokkesh Ajls.

In the teaser, we see Naveen’s character, a steadfast police officer, being assigned an unsolved murder case. The video shows glimpses of an investigation that is full of twists and turns.

The cast of Eleven also includes Reyaa Hari, Shashank, Abirami, Dileepan, Riythvika, Aadukalam Naren, Ravi Varma, Arjai, and Kireeti Damaraju among others.

With music scored by D Imman, the film has cinematography by Karthik Ashokan and editing by Srikanth NB. The film is produced by Ajmal Khan and Reyaa Hari under the banner AR Entertainment.

Notably, Naveen Chandra was seen earlier this year in the Tamil investigative horror series Inspector Rishiand recently in the Telugu action drama Satyabhama.