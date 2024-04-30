GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Election’: Vijay Kumar’s film with ‘Seththumaan’ director gets a release date

Billed as a political actioner, the film stars Preethi Asrani of ‘Ayothi’ fame as the female lead

April 30, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘Election’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Election’ | Photo Credit: @Reel_Good_Films/X

We had previously reported that Uriyadi-fame Vijay Kumar is teaming up with director Tamizh of Seththumaan fame for a film titled Election. Today, the makers have announced that the film will release in theatres on May 17.

Billed as a political actioner, the film will reportedly revolve around an election for the post of a counsellor. The poster released to announce the release date features Vijay Kumar and the female lead Preethi Asrani (of Ayothi-fame) in an election rally.

‘Fight Club’ Tamil movie review: This Vijay Kumar-starrer is all style and very little substance

Election also features Richa Joshi, Dileepan, Pavel Navageethan, George Maryan and Natchiyal Suganthi. The film has dialogues written by Azhagiya Periyavan and cinematography by Mahendran Jayaraju.

Govind Vasantha, who had teamed up with Vijay Kumar for Uriyadi 2and Fight Club, is composing music for Election. Aditya is bankrolling the film under his Reel Good Films banner.

