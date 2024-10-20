ADVERTISEMENT

Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha booked under POCSO act for objectionable scenes in Alt Balaji’s ‘Gandi Baat’

Updated - October 20, 2024 03:54 pm IST

The complaint says that the series showed obscene scenes of minor girls but the controversial episode is not currently streaming on the app

ANI

Ekta Kapoor | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed in legal trouble. A case has been filed against them under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the Alt Balaji's web series Gandi Baat Season 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor among 395 new Academy members

According to Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor at MHB police station in Mumbai under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of POCSO Act.

The complaint says that the series, which streamed on Alt Balaji between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, the controversial episode is not currently streaming on the app.

Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and more receive Padma Shri awards

Meanwhile, Ektaa's drama Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 released in theatres earlier this year on April 19. Titled LSD 2 the film was helmed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US