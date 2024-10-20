Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha booked under POCSO act for objectionable scenes in Alt Balaji’s ‘Gandi Baat’

Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed in legal trouble. A case has been filed against them under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the Alt Balaji's web series Gandi Baat Season 6.

According to Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor at MHB police station in Mumbai under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of POCSO Act.

The complaint says that the series, which streamed on Alt Balaji between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, the controversial episode is not currently streaming on the app.

Meanwhile, Ektaa's drama Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 released in theatres earlier this year on April 19. Titled LSD 2 the film was helmed by Dibakar Banerjee.

