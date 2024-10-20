GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha booked under POCSO act for objectionable scenes in Alt Balaji’s ‘Gandi Baat’

The complaint says that the series showed obscene scenes of minor girls but the controversial episode is not currently streaming on the app

Updated - October 20, 2024 03:54 pm IST

ANI
Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed in legal trouble. A case has been filed against them under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the Alt Balaji's web series Gandi Baat Season 6.

According to Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor at MHB police station in Mumbai under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of POCSO Act.

The complaint says that the series, which streamed on Alt Balaji between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, the controversial episode is not currently streaming on the app.

Meanwhile, Ektaa's drama Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 released in theatres earlier this year on April 19. Titled LSD 2 the film was helmed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Published - October 20, 2024 03:38 pm IST

Hindi cinema / television

