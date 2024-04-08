GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ekta Kapoor introduces Bonita Rajpurohit as a transwoman protagonist in ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’

Uorfi Javed is making her debut on the big screen with the film as well, which will hit theatres on April 19

April 08, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

ANI
Bonita Rajpurohit

Bonita Rajpurohit

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor has unveiled Bonita Rajpurohit as one of the leads in the highly-anticipated film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film promises to delve into contemporary issues with raw authenticity.

'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2' teaser: Lust and deceit take centre stage in Dibakar Banerjee's film

Ektaa R Kapoor announced the casting of Bonita Rajpurohit in the pivotal role of Kullu in the upcoming flick 'LSD2' on her official Instagram handle.

In a statement, Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Every dream is real and deserves to come true."

Rajpurohit's journey to securing the role serves as a testament to her talent and perseverance, as described in a video shared by the film's makers on social media.

Dibakar Banerjee's 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' to get remakes in Kannada, Telugu and Marathi: report

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in 2010, starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others. Uorfi Javed is making her debut on the big screen with the film as well, which will hit theatres on April 19.

