‘Ekka’: Yuva Rajkumar’s second film to be directed by Rohit Padaki

Produced by KRG Studios, PRK Productions and Jayanna Films, ‘Ekka’, starring Yuva Rajkumar, is set to release in mid-2025

Updated - November 01, 2024 03:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster of ‘Ekka’, starring Yuva Rajkumar.

First-look poster of ‘Ekka’, starring Yuva Rajkumar. | Photo Credit: @yuva_rajkumar/X

The second film of Yuva Rajkumar, who debuted with Yuva in March 2024, has been announced. Titled Ekka, the Kannada movie will be directed by Rohit Padaki. PRK Productions, Jayanna Films and KRG Studios will produce the movie.

Karthik Gowda: Kannada cinema lacking in consistency

Written by Padaki and Vikram Hathwar, Ekka is touted to be an action film. According to the makers, “Ekka is a film that unveils one man’s journey when he becomes a victim of Bengaluru’s underbelly.”

The makers released Yuva’s first-look from the movie. The actor, nephew of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, is seen with a blood-soaked shirt in what appears to be from an action sequence at a meat market.

Other actors of the film will be announced shortly. Charan Raj has been roped in as the music composer while Satya Hegde is the cinematographer. Deepu S Kumar will be the editor while Vishwas Kashyap will don the role of the production designer.

Jayanna and Bhogendra, Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar are the producers. The filming for Ekka is set to begin from November 28, 2024. The film is expected to release in mid-2025.

ALSO READ:‘Yuva’ movie review: Yuva Rajkumar debuts in an utterly formulaic film

Yuva Rajkumar debuted with Yuva, directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Hombale Films. The film starred Saptami Gowda of Kantara fame in the female lead role.

Published - November 01, 2024 03:43 pm IST

