‘Ekam’ trailer: Multiple stories intertwine in this Prakash Raj, Raj B Shetty web series

The trailer of Ekam, the Kannada web series by actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty’s production house Paramvah Studios along with Journeyman Productions, has been released by the makers. The project, which began in 2020, will stream on Rakshit’s own platform, www.ekamtheseries.com.

Created by Sandeep PS and Sumanth Bhat, the web series is an anthology of seven stories and stars noted actors such as Prakash Raj and Raj B Shetty. Ekam will premiere on July 13.

Storytelling so brutally powerful that all the boundaries known are shattered, and story alone reigns!



Presenting the trailer of our webseries #EKAM – a fraction of the multitude, united into one!



I hope you receive it with love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/aD2oUthqY5 — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) July 5, 2024

“We have faced rejections on all OTT platforms because Ekam is a Kannada show and they are not yet in the market for Kannada shows,” said Sumanth Bhat earlier. “We will bring the web series to you at the price of a movie ticket (one-time fee of Rs 149),” he added.

Ekam features an ensemble cast that includes Shine Shetty, Manasi Sudheer, Prakash Thuminad, Shanil Guru, Mime Ramdas, Ujwal U V, Pallavi Kodagu, Champa P Shetty, Babu Annur and Sanal Aman. Sumanth Bhat, Swaroop Elamon, Sanal Aman, Sankar Gangadharan and Vivek Vinod are the directors while the story is written by Satheesan Puthumana, Satyajit Rout, Sumanth Bhat and Shashikanth Shetty.

The technical team of Ekam includes cinematographers G S Bhaskar ISC, Udit Khurana, Ankur C and U Ashwin, music directors Midhun Mukundan and Rahul Jigyasu, and editor Bhuvanesh Manivannan.

