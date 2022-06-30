‘Ek Villain Returns’ trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor lock horns while a new killer emerges

Also starring Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, the film is slated to hit screens on July 29

Also starring Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, the film is slated to hit screens on July 29

The trailer of Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, was released earlier today. Directed by Mohit Suri, the serial-killer action-drama is a sequel to his 2014 film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh in the lead.

The trailer of the new film, spanning almost three minutes, opens with a character (played by JD Chakravarthy) speaking about Rakesh Mahadkar, the villain character of the first film. Soon, it is revealed that eight years after the events of the first film, another serial killer is on the loose, one who preys on women who don’t reciprocate love to men. The trailer then gives a glimpse into the characters played by John and Arjun, who surprisingly also have a face-off in the midst of all the madness. Towards the end, the trailer also hints that the characters played by Disha and Tara might also have a villainous streak to them.

Interestingly, the trailer also has a remixed version of Galliyan, a chartbuster song from the first film. The new film has music composed by Ankit Tiwari, Tanishk Bagchi, and Kaushik-Guddu.

Ek Villain Returns marks John’s first collaboration with Mohit. Arjun has previously worked with the director in Half-Girlfriend, while Disha worked in the director’s last release, Malang.

Produced by T-Series and Balaji Tele Films, Ek Villain Returns is set to hit screens on July 29