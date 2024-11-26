Eiichiro Oda visits ‘One Piece’ Season 2 set in South Africa, meets cast and crew

Manga legend Eiichiro Oda recently visited the set of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series, offering fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the highly anticipated Season 2. The series, which has been in production since the summer of 2024, shared exclusive photos on its official X account, showing Oda alongside the cast and crew.

In one of the photos, Oda is seen with new cast members Charithra Chandran and Lera Abova, who will portray Miss Wednesday and Miss All-Sunday, respectively. Another shot captures Oda holding filming gear on set, while a third shows him alongside Iñaki Godoy, who reprises his role as Monkey D. Luffy. The images highlight Oda’s involvement as an executive producer and his hands-on approach to the series.

Oda shared his excitement about visiting the set in a heartfelt message to fans. He expressed his amazement at the scale of the production, saying, “Cape Town is where the Netflix live-action show is being filmed!! The sets? Huge! The attention to detail? Insane! The crew’s love for the project? Off the charts!!” Oda also met the new cast members in person for the first time, confirming they were the “perfect” choices for their roles.

Oda’s visit comes as production ramps up for Season 2, which will cover several iconic arcs from the original One Piece manga, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. Though no release date has been announced, Oda promised fans that the new season would “surpass Season 1,” a statement that has fans eagerly anticipating what’s to come.

Season 2 will see the return of the core Straw Hat crew—Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) — while new characters, played by Sendhil Ramamurthy, Katey Sagal, and others, will make their debut. With production in full swing, One Piece fans have much to look forward to in the coming months.

