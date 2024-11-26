 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Eiichiro Oda visits ‘One Piece’ Season 2 set in South Africa, meets cast and crew

Oda’s visit comes as production ramps up for Season 2, which will cover several iconic arcs from the original ‘One Piece’ manga, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island

Published - November 26, 2024 11:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘One Piece’ creator Eiichiro Oda visits the set in South Africa and interacts with both old cast members and new

‘One Piece’ creator Eiichiro Oda visits the set in South Africa and interacts with both old cast members and new | Photo Credit: Netflix

Manga legend Eiichiro Oda recently visited the set of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series, offering fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the highly anticipated Season 2. The series, which has been in production since the summer of 2024, shared exclusive photos on its official X account, showing Oda alongside the cast and crew.

Pièce de résistance: 25 years of ‘One Piece’

In one of the photos, Oda is seen with new cast members Charithra Chandran and Lera Abova, who will portray Miss Wednesday and Miss All-Sunday, respectively. Another shot captures Oda holding filming gear on set, while a third shows him alongside Iñaki Godoy, who reprises his role as Monkey D. Luffy. The images highlight Oda’s involvement as an executive producer and his hands-on approach to the series.

Oda shared his excitement about visiting the set in a heartfelt message to fans. He expressed his amazement at the scale of the production, saying, “Cape Town is where the Netflix live-action show is being filmed!! The sets? Huge! The attention to detail? Insane! The crew’s love for the project? Off the charts!!” Oda also met the new cast members in person for the first time, confirming they were the “perfect” choices for their roles.

‘One Piece’ series review: Smooth sailing live-action adaptation retains the charm of Straw Hat Pirates

Oda’s visit comes as production ramps up for Season 2, which will cover several iconic arcs from the original One Piece manga, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. Though no release date has been announced, Oda promised fans that the new season would “surpass Season 1,” a statement that has fans eagerly anticipating what’s to come.

Season 2 will see the return of the core Straw Hat crew—Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) — while new characters, played by Sendhil Ramamurthy, Katey Sagal, and others, will make their debut. With production in full swing, One Piece fans have much to look forward to in the coming months.

Published - November 26, 2024 11:35 am IST

Related Topics

World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.