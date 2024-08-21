GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eiichiro Oda teases Chopper, Vivi, Robin and new story arcs in ‘One Piece’ live-action Season 2

The creator of the iconic manga and anime has revealed exciting updates for Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action adaptation, teasing new characters and story arcs as production progresses

Published - August 21, 2024 02:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ live-action

A still from Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ live-action | Photo Credit: Netflix

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has provided an exciting update on the highly anticipated second season of the live-action adaptation of the popular anime. As fans eagerly await more adventures with Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew, Oda revealed that the new season is currently in production and that filming is well underway.

‘One Piece’ live-action sets sail on Netflix as production begins on Season 2

The upcoming season will cover several key story arcs from the One Piece universe, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. Oda playfully hinted at the significant production costs involved, given the scale of these expansive arcs. He emphasized that his insistence on maintaining the series’ quality often leads to creative challenges for the production team, including showrunner Matt Owens and partners at Netflix and Tomorrow Studios.

However, Oda assured fans that the production team shares his passion for bringing One Piece to life, and they have committed to not releasing the new season until he is fully satisfied with the final product. “This isn’t in the contract, you know. It’s a verbal pledge,” Oda stated, demonstrating the trust and dedication between him and the team.

‘One Piece’ WIT Studio remake reveals stunning first look at ‘The One Piece’

Oda announced that the cast for key characters — Vivi, Robin (under the guise of Miss All Sunday), and Chopper — will be revealed over the next three days. These characters are crucial to the story arcs being adapted in the new season, and fans are eagerly anticipating who will bring them to life on screen.

The first season of the live-action One Piece series, which debuted on August 31, 2023, received positive reviews from both fans and critics, particularly praising the performances of the cast, including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy. The original Straw Hat crew is set to return for the second season, with Godoy reprising his role alongside Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

‘One Piece’ anime becomes IMDb’s highest-rated TV show of 2024

Season 2 will also introduce several new villains, including Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, and David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3. Additionally, new characters will be brought to life by Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Clive Russell as Crocus, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

Produced by ITV Studios partner Tomorrow Studios and Netflix, the live-action adaptation is a collaboration with Shueisha. Matt Owens and Joe Tracz serve as co-showrunners, with Tracz stepping in for Steven Maeda, who held the role during the first season. With a premiere expected sometime in 2025, the upcoming season promises to be another fun chapter in the One Piece saga, with Oda’s personal touch ensuring it lives up to fans’ high expectations.

English cinema / World cinema / television

