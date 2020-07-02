‘The Family Man’ to ‘Kingdom’, film editor Praveen KL lists his favourite shows

When the first lockdown was announced, National Award-winning editor Praveen KL decided to shut himself from the outside world and engage in something he loves the most: binge-watching. In the last three months, he has finished editing a bunch of movies in addition to a web series for Amazon Prime. “If I get hooked on a show, then I make it a point to finish it within a day,” says Praveen over phone when we reach him for this column.

Jason Momoa in ‘See’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

See

It has a post-apocalyptic setting where humans have lost the ability to see. The plot might seem simple but it is very engaging. Starring Jason Momoa in the lead, the series is well conceived and executed. It made me wonder how they had constructed scenes that are so inventive. The writing impressed me.

The Family Man

I loved this primarily due to Manoj Bajpai. I am also a big fan of the writer duo Raj and DK, who are known for their quirky subjects. I particularly liked this series for the way it was shot. They had shot long takes for action scenes that make you wonder if anything like this is possible, given the complexity of the movements. Also, the dry humour that comes out of Manoj Bajpai’s character worked for me. Priyamani too has given a brilliant performance.

The Korean web series ‘Kingdom’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kingdom

It was the most talked about show and I wanted to give it a chance....and, it was fantastic.Like the title suggests, the show is about a Korean dynasty and the politics that arises following the king’s death. From an editor’s point of view, what I loved the most were the action sequences — in terms of how they edit and execute scenes. Koreans are one of the best when it comes to action. I also liked the visual changeovers that happen in each season. Kingdom gave me the kind of satisfaction that I got from Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones.

A still from ‘Explained’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Explained

I loved this Netflix documentary. It addresses a range of topics — from cyptocurrency, stock market to female orgasm — and breaks them down in layman’s language. The experts also give rational explanations backed with historical references and real-life examples. It has two seasons and I have learned a lot from it.

A still from ‘Panchayat’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Panchayat

This gave me a very Malgudi Days feeling, with heartfelt performances by the lead actors. There is no unnecessary drama, and that aspect resonated with me. The entire series is made with such earnestness and that comes across in every episode. Panchayat is a laid-back watch.

