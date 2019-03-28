Karthik Jogesh makes the cut in tinsel town

Film editor Karthik Jogesh tries hard to contain his excitement when he talks about his first assignment — assisting veteran A Sreekar Prasad in Mani Ratnam’s Kadal. “I was a newbie and there I was sitting in a room with Mani sir, AR Rahman, Rajiv Menon and Sreekar sir!” He was then fresh out of LV Prasad Film Institute, Chennai, with masters in editing and sound design.

Since then, this Thiruvananthapuram lad has edited films like Biju Kumar’s Perariyathavar, Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal and Kaadu Pookkunna Neram and Shyamaprasad’s Nivin Pauly-Trisha-starrer Hey Jude. His new release is Nayanthara’s horror flick, Airaa, directed by KM Sarjun. Airaa, with Nayanthara in a double role, is Karthik’s second Tamil film.

Nayanthara in ‘Airaa’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

His first work in Tamil was also with Sarjun, Echcharikkai – Idhu Manidhargal Nadamaadum Idam (2018). “Sarjun was Mani sir’s associate in Kadal. He knows my work, especially after Mani sir made me the in-house editor of his production house, Madras Talkies,” says Karthik.

After finishing his graduation in Visual Communication and Journalism from Mar Ivanios College, the 30-year-old moved to Chennai to study cinema. A huge film buff since childhood, his exposure to films was primarily through the production house Ambalakkara Global Films, run by his relatives. “They helped with my first independent project. My parents have been supportive throughout,” he adds.

Although direction has been his passion, he chose to learn editing at LV Prasad because he felt that it would give him a better sense as a filmmaker. “I fell in love with the process. Editing is like working with building blocks. You get scattered pieces and the excitement lies in giving it the right shape,” he explains. He credits the faculty at the institute for moulding and encouraging him, especially Ranjith Sankaran, who “exposed me to the aesthetics of cinema” and told him that he had a rhythmic cutting sense.

With the master

Learning from Sreekar Prasad, the numero uno name in the industry, soon after the course, gave him the confidence to go solo. During his two-year stint with the veteran, Karthik assisted him in films such as Thuppakki and the bi-lingual David. “He taught me to be systematic and that editing should seamlessly blend with the narrative. Even now whenever I get time I go to him or he calls me up when there is a project, like Shaji N Karun’s Swaapanam,” he says.

Looking back at the films he has done, Karthik says that the directors gave him the freedom, even though they had different styles of filmmaking. “Hey Jude was the first commercial venture for me and the confidence to do that came from working in Dr Biju’s films, which belong to another league. Shyam sir was bringing something new through Hey Jude. He is a cool person to work with and was open to my inputs. In fact, three songs became part of the movie at the editing table, and thus the film had multiple composers,” he says.

Bring on the horror

About Airaa, Karthik says that horror genre has been treated in a new way. “Jump scares are few, the build-up sets the mood for the chills. Like Manichitrathazhu in which it is the build-up that makes it scary. Sarjun gave me complete freedom to work and was open to my perspectives,” he says. For example, they have tried to communicate horror by using butterfly as a tool, on the lines of ‘butterfly effect’, the idea being small actions can result in a huge impact.

Gushing about Nayanthara’s dual roles, Yamuna and Bhavana, Karthik says that she has played characters of two extremes. “She is indeed a superstar. Recently, when she was humiliated on a public forum by a senior actor, we immediately released a teaser of the movie; that was like a reply to what he said,” he adds. His current project is John Varghese’s (director of Adi Kapyare Kootamani) Uriyadi and another Tamil project is on the anvil.

His choices One of my favourite editing patterns has been in Mani sir’s Ayudha Ezhuthu. It is difficult to work in a movie that has a non-linear narrative and that too when it has so many stars. I also enjoyed the work in Vikram Vedha, where it was complemented by sound design and music. Dev D is another favourite. In Malayalam, I loved the work in Kumbalangi Nights.

As he looks forward to working in different languages, Karthik avers that editors have a huge responsibility. “We are the first audience of any film and we are expected to know the pulse of the viewers. It is our duty to keep the audience engaged, without tampering with the pace of the story,” he says.

But he is disappointed with some of the new generation editors. “Learn the software and get their name on the film credits at any cost, that’s what they aim at. They make minimal contribution to the film and even finish the film at a price quoted by the producers/production controllers who in turn bargain with us about our remuneration. One production controller even told me that there are people out there who can do my work at half my payment. They should understand that we are a creative set of people, who can even save a film,” he signs off.