Edgar Wright on SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’: What an absolute blast, so entertaining

Edgar Wright and a poster of the SS Rajamouli film | Photo Credit: John Shearer/WireImage.com (left) and DVV Entertainment (right)

An array of Hollywood artistes, including Scott Derrickson, C Robert Cargill, Joe Dante, James Gunn, Jon Spaihts, Christopher Miller, and the Russo Brothers have lauded the movie in the recent weeks

More filmmakers from the West are doffing their hats to SS Rajamouli's RRR, the most recent being British director Edgar Wright who has called the Telugu period action epic an "absolute blast".

Wright, the man behind blockbusters such as Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Last Night in Soho, said he recently saw RRR at the British Film Institute (BFI) and found it an "entertaining" watch.

Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 13, 2022

The official page of RRR on Twitter thanked Wright for all the praise.

Thank you so much @edgarwright !! https://t.co/TYTCEUw27ipic.twitter.com/llzaYckZqp — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 14, 2022

Released theatrically in March, RRR has raised over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.

The film followed the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR.

RRR was also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, available for streaming on ZEE5.

In recent weeks, an array of Hollywood artistes, including Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and writer C Robert Cargill, Joe Dante of Gremlins fame, Guardians of the Galaxy films director James Gunn, Dune screenwriter Jon Spaihts, filmmaker Christopher Miller and The Gray Man directors Anthony and Joe Russo, have lauded the movie for being an extravagant visual spectacle.

Meanwhile, search engine Google found a unique way of honouring Rajamouli and his film. When a user searches RRR on Google, a motion emoji of a horse and a motorcycle is displayed on the top of the page followed by the search results. It is an homage to the film's iconic scene where Ram Charan is mounted on a horse while Jr NTR rides a bike.

Thank you @Google for surprising us and acknowledging the the GLOBAL PHENOMENON & Popularity of RRR !!



Search for RRR in google and post screenshot/video to us with #RRRTakeOver#RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/1f509prJJU — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 13, 2022

RRR is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion.