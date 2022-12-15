Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B DeMille award at Globes

December 15, 2022 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Legendary actor-comedian Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Wednesday.

The honorary award adds to a broadcast that's taking shape after two years of scandal and backlash tarnished the Globes. After taking the previous Globes off the air, NBC will telecast the ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

On a one-year deal with NBC, the Globes are attempting to make a comeback after a Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the press association then had no Black members and enumerated a long history of ethical indiscretions. Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show, and NBC cancelled the 2022 broadcast.

Murphy has been nominated for a Globe six times before, winning once, for his performance in 2006's Dreamgirls. His most recent nomination was for best actor in a comedy or musical for 2019's Dolemite is My Name. Previous honourees for the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep.

The films The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once led in nominations to the Globes announced Monday. Abbott Elementary topped TV nominees.

Indian film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has also scooped two Golden Globe nominations -- Best Picture - Non-English and Best Song for Naatu Naatu. The song has been composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, follows a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem -- in the 1920s.