Eddie Murphy-starrer ‘Candy Cane Lane’ gets premiere date on Prime Video

September 06, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

‘Candy Cane Lane’, touted to be a holiday comedy, has got a premiere date. The Reginald Hudlin directorial will stream on Prime Video from December 1.

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighbourhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

The film reunites director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, Boomerang. Kelly Younger has written the screenplay, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences on Candy Lane in El Segundo, CA.

The ensemble cast includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, DC Young Fly, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Eddie Murphy, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webste have produced the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.