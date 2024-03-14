GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ed Sheeran strikes iconic pose with Shah Rukh Khan ahead of Mumbai concert finale

The Grammy award-winning musician took social media by storm after featuring alongside SRK, mimicking his signature pose

March 14, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran | Photo Credit: Arivarasu M 10957@Bengaluru

The renowned British singer-songwriter, sparked a frenzy in India with his recent rendezvous with Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan.

Ahead of his highly anticipated concert in Mumbai that marks the grand finale of his ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour in Asia this weekend, Sheeran thrilled fans by recreating Khan’s iconic pose with him, set to the Om Shanti Om track, “Deewangi Deewangi”.

A surprise video shared by Sheeran, believed to have taken place at Khan’s residence, Mannat, captured the “Shape of You” mimicking King Khan’s signature pose under the guidance of the Bollywood superstar.

Sheeran’s Mumbai visit has been eventful, featuring heartwarming interactions with school children, meetings with Bollywood stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, and attending a lavish party hosted by Armaan Malik.

Ed Sheeran meets Ayushmann Khurrana, dances with Armaan Malik on ‘Butta Bomma’ song

With his Mumbai concert marking the grand finale of his tour in Asia, Sheeran’s tryst with Bollywood royalty has only heightened anticipation for his upcoming performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai, this Saturday.

