Ed Sheeran meets Ayushmann Khurrana, dances with Armaan Malik on ‘Butta Bomma’ song

March 13, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

The ‘Shape of You’ singer’s concert, part of his ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour, is slated to take place on Saturday at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai

PTI

Ed Sheeran with Ayushmann Khurrana and Armaan Malik | Photo Credit: @ayushmannk/Instagram and @armaanmalik/Instagram

British music sensation Ed Sheeran met actor Ayushmann Khurrana and musician Armaan Malik ahead of his concert in Mumbai.

The 33-year-old singer's concert, part of his '+ - = ÷ x' tour, is slated to take place on Saturday at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai.

A 360-degree circular revolving stage at Ed Sheeran’s + - = ÷ x Tour in Mumbai

He arrived earlier this week and spent a day visiting a school and playing music for young children. On Tuesday evening, Khurrana shared a polaroid photo with Sheeran on his Instagram page.

Malik also met Sheeran and posted a video with the "Shape Of You" singer on Wednesday. In the video, the two can be seen dancing to the "Butta Bomma" song from Allu Arjun's 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Sheeran’s performance in Mumbai will be the final stop in the Asia leg of ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour. It will also feature a guest, singer-songwriter Calum Scott, and Prateek Kuhad.

