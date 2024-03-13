Ed Sheeran meets Ayushmann Khurrana, dances with Armaan Malik on ‘Butta Bomma’ song

March 13, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

The ‘Shape of You’ singer’s concert, part of his ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour, is slated to take place on Saturday at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai

He arrived earlier this week and spent a day visiting a school and playing music for young children. On Tuesday evening, Khurrana shared a polaroid photo with Sheeran on his Instagram page.

Malik also met Sheeran and posted a video with the "Shape Of You" singer on Wednesday. In the video, the two can be seen dancing to the "Butta Bomma" song from Allu Arjun's 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheeran’s performance in Mumbai will be the final stop in the Asia leg of ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour. It will also feature a guest, singer-songwriter Calum Scott, and Prateek Kuhad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT