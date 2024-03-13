Ed Sheeran meets Ayushmann Khurrana, dances with Armaan Malik on ‘Butta Bomma’ song

He arrived earlier this week and spent a day visiting a school and playing music for young children. On Tuesday evening, Khurrana shared a polaroid photo with Sheeran on his Instagram page.
Malik also met Sheeran and posted a video with the "Shape Of You" singer on Wednesday. In the video, the two can be seen dancing to the "Butta Bomma" song from Allu Arjun's 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sheeran’s performance in Mumbai will be the final stop in the Asia leg of ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour. It will also feature a guest, singer-songwriter Calum Scott, and Prateek Kuhad.