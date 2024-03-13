GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ed Sheeran meets Ayushmann Khurrana, dances with Armaan Malik on ‘Butta Bomma’ song

The ‘Shape of You’ singer’s concert, part of his ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour, is slated to take place on Saturday at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai

March 13, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

PTI
Ed Sheeran with Ayushmann Khurrana and Armaan Malik

Ed Sheeran with Ayushmann Khurrana and Armaan Malik | Photo Credit: @ayushmannk/Instagram and @armaanmalik/Instagram

British music sensation Ed Sheeran met actor Ayushmann Khurrana and musician Armaan Malik ahead of his concert in Mumbai.

The 33-year-old singer's concert, part of his '+ - = ÷ x' tour, is slated to take place on Saturday at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai.

A 360-degree circular revolving stage at Ed Sheeran’s + - = ÷ x Tour in Mumbai

He arrived earlier this week and spent a day visiting a school and playing music for young children. On Tuesday evening, Khurrana shared a polaroid photo with Sheeran on his Instagram page.

Malik also met Sheeran and posted a video with the "Shape Of You" singer on Wednesday. In the video, the two can be seen dancing to the "Butta Bomma" song from Allu Arjun's 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Sheeran’s performance in Mumbai will be the final stop in the Asia leg of ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour. It will also feature a guest, singer-songwriter Calum Scott, and Prateek Kuhad.

Related Topics

music / pop music

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.