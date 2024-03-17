Ed Sheeran captivates audience at Mumbai concert, promises fans to return next year

Sheeran, who arrived in India on March 12 as part of the Indian leg of his "+ - = ÷ x Tour", regaled music aficionados for two-and-half hours and sang over 30 songs at the jam-packed Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds in South Mumbai on Saturday night.
The Grammy winner said he was happy to be back in the country. He first visited India in 2015 and then performed at a concert in 2017.
"I know India is a big place but everyone here at the concert is not necessarily from Mumbai. People have travelled a long way to be here today. People got on trains, planes, they drove, and got kids. I know a lot goes into you spending your Saturday night with me.
"I did not take this for granted, I appreciate all the efforts of people to come here. Thank you so much for giving your Saturday night, you could be doing anything but you are spending it with me," said Sheeran, promising fans that he will return next year.
"This is just the beginning," he added.
Strumming his guitar, the 33-year-old singer belted out a medley of songs, including "Tides", "The A Team", "Perfect", "Happier", "Don't Call Me Baby", "Castle On The Hill", "Galway Girl" and "Eyes Closed".
One of the highlights of the concert was Sheeran jamming with Punjabi star-singer Diljit Dosanjh on the popular Punjabi track "Lover".
As the crowd erupted in joy after watching the two musicians perform together on a 360-degree circular revolving stage, Dosanjh in Punjabi said, "A loud round of applause for Sheeran". Sheeran, on his part, said "Mumbai, make some noise for Diljit."
Sheeran also teamed up with Malik for their 2022 single "2Step".
After their performance, Malik said, "Ed, there's something that unites us all Indians, I taught you this a few days back. Would you like to do it with me?", and the two of them did Shah Rukh Khan's signature open-arm pose on stage.
Throughout the concert, Sheeran interacted with the audience and got them singing along.
"Mumbai sing along," he said, and the crowd reciprocated.
The show began around 5.00 pm with Indian singer Prateek Kuhad and English musician Calum Scott serving as the opening act before Sheeran took to the stage at 7.30 pm.
Videos of Sheeran shaking a leg with Malik on the superhit track "Butta Bomma" from Allu Arjun's 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also went viral on social media recently. During his time in Mumbai, Sheeran was spotted playing cricket with Indian batter Shubman Gill and comic Tanmay Bhat.