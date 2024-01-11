‘Echo’ executive producer on why Alaqua Cox was perfect to lead the show

January 11, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

The earliest ideas for Echo —the 10th series in the MCU — Brad Winderbaum says, started on the set of Hawkeye. “She was an antagonist in that series,” says Winderbaum over a video call from Beverly Hills, California. “She had such a compelling back-story and history, that it felt like it was the grounds to build a great story. Add Alaqua Cox , who is unbelievably dynamic on screen, to the mix and we realised that this was a show we wanted to make.”

Casting Maya Lopez for Hawkeye was a long and exhaustive search, says Winderbaum, who is one of the executive producers on Echo. “It was important that the actor could act (laughs), was native, and deaf. That was already a needle to thread, but our incredible casting director, Sarah Finn and her team cast a wide net across the country.”

Unapologetically amazing

It just so happened, Winderbaum says, that the best actor for the role, Alaqua Cox, was all those things. “And she had one leg, could ride a motorcycle, and was a martial artist. She was unapologetically amazing and incredible to watch on screen. We were extremely fortunate that she found her way to us.”

Echo is part of Phase Five of the MCU and the first series under the Marvel Spotlight banner. “Just like in the comic books, Marvel Spotlight represents a standalone story,” says Winderbaum. “It was important for a show like Echo to stand on its own feet. We wanted to present it in a way where you didn’t expect The Avengers to show up or have a tie-in to the multiverse.”

A door for new fans to come in

One can watch Echo as an independent piece on its own terms with little to no knowledge of the rest of the MCU, Winderbaum says. “The Spotlight banner is a door for new fans to come in. Maya still lives in the same world as all our other characters and you never know where she can pop up in the future. As a series, however, Echo is a standalone piece of work.”

Part of the decision to binge drop Echo, Winderbaum says was to make it feel like an independent piece. “Binge dropping has, however, been part of the conversation since the beginning of Marvel producing shows for Disney+. We’ve been thinking about what the best show to binge drop would be for a long time and because Echo has such a cliffhanger-y nature and pulls you into each episode in such a dynamic way, it was clear that it was the perfect candidate for a binge drop.”

Street-level stakes

Winderbaum has been quoted as saying the series will have street-level stakes. “The Marvel Universe is so vast that we can all work for the rest of our careers producing television shows, movies and animated shows and never get to every single corner of this amazing, intricate, interwoven, fictional space. A show like Echo is driving at a specific, grittier, more grounded corner of our universe that audiences are yearning for and will enjoy.”

Echo is also the first Marvel show to get a TV-MA rating. “When we started developing the series, we didn’t think to ourselves okay, let’s make a TV-MA show. We wanted to make a series about Maya Lopez and do that character justice. Maya has gone through many traumas in her life, is a violent individual, and has had dangerous experiences. We let her lead the way and the show is TV-MA because of it.

Each of the five episodes has a pre-credit sequence, going over key points in Choctaw history. The story of Maya Lopez is a journey of a woman reconnecting to her past, says Winderbaum. “That means both her family in this hometown that she was forced to leave as a child, and the heritage behind that, who individuals like her with great abilities were in her past. There’s a beautiful echo through time that happens in the show, which you see from the birth of civilization, according to Choctaw legend, through the stickball game, the Light Horsemen and through Maya’s family with her mother and grandmother. There is a maternal lineage that empowers Maya, both figuratively and as we see literally when she gets actual Marvel powers.”

Echo currently streams on Disney+ Hotstar

