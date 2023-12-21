ADVERTISEMENT

‘Eagle’ trailer: Ravi Teja is a ruthless, elusive assassin in Karthik Ghattamaneni’s actioner

December 21, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

Also starring Navdeep, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai and Madhubala among others, the film is set to release in theatres on January 13, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Ravi Teja in a still from ‘Eagle’ | Photo Credit: People Media Factory/YouTube

The trailer of Eagle, actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming Telugu movie with Karthik Ghattamaneni, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday.

The trailer shows glimpses of the story of a hero who is hailed as a ruthless assassin. But Teja’s character points towards a major distinction between an assassin and who he is: “He who uses weapons to cause destruction is a demon; he who uses weapons to stop destruction is a god.” As Navdeep’s character narrates the story to Anupama Parameswaran’s character, we also see glimpses of the romance between Teja’s and Kavya Thapar’s characters.

The cast of Eagle also features Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Madhubala, Praneeta Pattnaik, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivas Reddy among others.

Gattamneni has co-written Eagle along with Manibabu Karanam. Karthik also doubles up as the editor and cinematographer while Davzand is the music composer.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner, Eagle is set to release on January 13, 2024, during the festival of Sankranti.

