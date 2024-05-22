GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dwayne Johnson transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look at Benny Safdie’s ‘The Smashing Machine’

‘The Smashing Machine’ looks at the life of Mark Kerr, a legendary figure in mixed martial arts who battled addiction and marital issues while achieving remarkable success in the sport

Updated - May 22, 2024 12:57 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 11:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dwayne Johsnon in a still from ‘The Smashing Machine’

Dwayne Johsnon in a still from ‘The Smashing Machine’

Dwayne Johnson is set to astonish audiences with his transformative portrayal of MMA icon Mark Kerr in Benny Safdie’s upcoming A24 drama, The Smashing Machine. In the newly released first look, Johnson is nearly unrecognizable, thanks to a combination of a toned muscular physique and facial prosthetics. The film also stars Emily Blunt as Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples, reuniting her with Johnson following their collaboration in Jungle Cruise.

‘The Fall Guy’ movie review: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt shine in this sweet, meta adventure 

The Smashing Machine looks at the life of Mark Kerr, a legendary figure in mixed martial arts who battled addiction and marital issues while achieving remarkable success in the sport. Kerr’s career includes being a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion and a World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, boasting over two dozen MMA titles.

This film marks Benny Safdie’s solo directorial debut, following his acclaimed collaborative work with his brother Josh on A24 hits like Good Time and Uncut Gems. Safdie’s connection with Johnson dates back to 2019, but the project was delayed due to the pandemic. It was Blunt’s viewing of the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr that reignited the project. Blunt urged Johnson to pursue the role, convinced of the story’s impact.

John Cena on Vin Diesel’s and Dwayne Johnson ‘Fast and Furious’ feud: “There can only be one alpha”

Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for the film to Variety, saying, “Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting. I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.”

Produced by Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions, along with Safdie’s Out for the Count, Eli Bush, and David Koplan, the film’s release date has yet to be announced by A24.

