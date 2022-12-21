Dwayne Johnson opens up on Black Adam’s future in James Gunn’s DC Universe

December 21, 2022 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

It’s no news that a lot has changed since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the mantle as heads of DC Studios. As revealed earlier this month, the studio has decided to end the DCEU that was established over the last two decades and start it afresh with a new set of actors and storylines. Actors like Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot have opened up on the news, but there was no news about the future of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, until now.

Dwayne took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that Black Adam will not return to Gunn’s DCU, but however, he did not rule out the possibility of his involvement in the future. “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.

“James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG,” he wrote.

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie, which hit screens in October, was the result of 15 years of effort from the star. The film was supposed to be a major turning point for DCEU, which had already been going downhill for quite some time.

“After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love,” Dwayne said.

Notably, Dwayne also played a pivotal role in bringing back Henry Cavill’s Superman after five long years. Cavill’s Superman made a cameo appearance in Dwayne’s movie. Cavill later announced that he is officially back and that many exciting projects like Man of Steel 2 were in development. It all came to an end this month when it was revealed that the new DC bosses are taking a different route and that all Justice League characters, including Cavill’s Superman, will be recast. Cavill confirmed his exit from the role and Gunn announced that a new Superman movie with a young actor is in development.

Dwayne, who has always vouched for the importance of listening to the fans, thanked the audience for all the love and support. “To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans - I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you,” he wrote.