Dushara Vijayan on board Vikram - SU Arun Kumar’s ‘Chiyaan 62’

April 04, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

‘Chiyaan 62’ also stars SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu with the latter making his Tamil debut with this film

The Hindu Bureau

Dushara Vijayan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Dushara Vijayan has been roped in as the female lead in Vikram’s upcoming film with director SU Arun Kumar of Chittha fame that’s tentatively titled Chiyaan 62.

The Sarpatta Parambarai actor is the latest addition to the new film which stars SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu with the latter making his Tamil debut with this film.

With cinematography by Theni Eswar and music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, Chiyaan 62 is produced by Riya Shibu of HR Pictures and the film will go on floors from the end of this month.

Interestingly, while this is the first collaboration of Dushara with Vikram, she had worked with director Pa Ranjith in two films — Sarpatta Parambarai and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu — and Vikram’s upcoming film Thangalaan is also with Ranjith.

Meanwhile, Vikram’s long-awaited Dhruva Natchathiram is expected to be his next release. On the other hand, Dushara is a part of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Dhanush’s Raayan.

