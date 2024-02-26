Dushara Vijayan and Aparna Balamurali on board Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’

February 26, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Team Raayan, which has been revealing its cast members, has now confirmed that Dushara Vijayan and Aparna Balamurali are a part of the Dhanush starrer.

Just like the previous announcement posts which confirmed the presence of actors Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj and SJ Suryah, the announcement of the female actors was also made with black and white images.

This is the first time the actors are collaborating on a project with Dhanush. who is also directing the film. Also starring Kalidas Jayaram and Dhanush’s Captain Miller co-star Sundeep Kishan, AR Rahman, who had collaborated with Dhanush for Raanjhanaa, Maryan, Atrangi Re and the upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, is the music director of Raayan.

With Om Prakash handling the cinematography, the film’s editing is by Prasanna GK. Raayan is slated to release later this year in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

