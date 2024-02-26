ADVERTISEMENT

Dushara Vijayan and Aparna Balamurali on board Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’

February 26, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

This is the first time the actors are collaborating on a project with Dhanush. who is also directing the film

The Hindu Bureau

Dushara Vijayan and Aparna Balamurali announcement posters | Photo Credit: @sunpictures/X

Team Raayan, which has been revealing its cast members, has now confirmed that Dushara Vijayan and Aparna Balamurali are a part of the Dhanush starrer. 

ALSO READ
Dhanush’s 50th film titled ‘Raayan’; first look out
ALSO READ
SJ Suryah joins the cast of Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’; Selvaraghavan confirms being a part of the film

Just like the previous announcement posts which confirmed the presence of actors Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj and SJ Suryah, the announcement of the female actors was also made with black and white images. 

ALSO READ
Dhanush, Aanand L Rai and AR Rahman reunite for ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

This is the first time the actors are collaborating on a project with Dhanush. who is also directing the film. Also starring Kalidas Jayaram and Dhanush’s Captain Miller co-star Sundeep Kishan, AR Rahman, who had collaborated with Dhanush for Raanjhanaa, Maryan, Atrangi Re and the upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, is the music director of Raayan.

With Om Prakash handling the cinematography, the film’s editing is by Prasanna GK. Raayan is slated to release later this year in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US