During lockdown, Telugu filmmakers build a collaborative plot on social media

Imagine some of the most promising writers/directors in Telugu cinema coming together for a project. The COVID-19 lockdown may not be the best time to talk about prospective film projects, given the uncertainty the entertainment industry faces. However, it’s fun observing how directors Sailesh Kolanu, Swaroop RSJ, Venkatesh Maha, Indraganti Mohanakrishna, Srinivas Avasarala, Rahul Sankrityan and Shiva Nirvana are indulging in a collaborative plot development for a genre bender — on Twitter.

On April 17, Sailesh, whose recent thriller HIT is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and eliciting warm response, posted the beginning of a plot on his Twitter handle which goes: Vignesh, a 42-year-old man wakes up from his sleep at 5.30 am. He hears a loud noise coming from his backyard. He gets out of bed, walks through his living room and opens the door that leads to his backyard.

Sailesh then nominated Swaroop RSJ (the director of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya) to take the plot forward. Swaroop continued: He hears his wife screaming from a distance. He runs towards the front door to see his wife being dragged by three women into a car. The only thing he notices is a green colour vintage car with Preethi written on the back.

Swaroop then nominated Venkatesh Maha, the director of Care of Kancharapalem. With Venkatesh, one expected him to move away from the staid mainstream tropes and bring in something unusual. And he did. We won’t spoil the fun here. Browse through Twitter and find his contribution to the plot. After that, he nominated Mohanakrishna Indraganti, the director who has explored a range of genres and is known for his strength in writing.

The subsequent names to be nominated were Srinivas Avasarala (Oohalu Gusagusalade and Jo Achyutananda have, rightfully, earned him a following) and Rahul Sankrityan, the director of Taxiwala, and now it’s over to Shiva Nirvana, the director of Ninnu Kori and Majili.

With each director, the plot has changed course and has even included the COVID-19 scenario. And the story continues… until one of the directors takes the story to a possible conclusion.