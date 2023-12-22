ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dunki’ box office report: Shah Rukh Khan’s film earns Rs 30 crore nett on day one

December 22, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

‘Dunki’, a comedy drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released in theatres worldwide on Thursday

PTI

A still from ‘Dunki’

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki raked in Rs 30 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Dunki, a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', released in theatres worldwide on Thursday. It also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

"'Dunki' earned Rs 30 crore India net on its first day for all languages," the website reported.

The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

The day one earnings of Dunki is significantly lower than both Pathaan and Jawan, which had amassed Rs 55 crore and Rs 65.5 crore nett on their opening days in India respectively. The two movies went on to earn over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is directed by Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

