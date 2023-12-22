GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Dunki’ box office report: Shah Rukh Khan’s film earns Rs 30 crore nett on day one

‘Dunki’, a comedy drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released in theatres worldwide on Thursday

December 22, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Dunki’

A still from ‘Dunki’

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki raked in Rs 30 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Dunki, a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', released in theatres worldwide on Thursday. It also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

ALSO READ
‘Dunki’ movie review: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani deliver a drama that delights and drags in equal measure

"'Dunki' earned Rs 30 crore India net on its first day for all languages," the website reported.

The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

The day one earnings of Dunki is significantly lower than both Pathaan and Jawan, which had amassed Rs 55 crore and Rs 65.5 crore nett on their opening days in India respectively. The two movies went on to earn over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

ALSO READ
Hindi cinema in 2023: Bollywood unleashed its animal spirits, embraced subversion while battling censorship

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is directed by Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.