ADVERTISEMENT

‘Duniya’ Vijay’s ‘Bheema’ gets a release date

Updated - June 21, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 11:54 am IST

‘Bheema’ is Vijay’s second film as a director and the movie will hit the screens in August

The Hindu Bureau

‘Duniya’ Vijay in ‘Bheema’. | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

‘Duniya’ Vijay’s upcoming film Bheema has got a release date. The Kannada actor, who has also directed the film, took to Instagram to announce the date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bheema, produced by Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda under the banners Krishna Creations and Jagadeesh Films respectively, will hit the screens on August 9. This is Vijay’s second film as a director after his debut, Salaga.

Dhananjaya to play Kempegowda in biopic

Bheema is written by Vijay while Maasthi Upparahalli has penned the film’s dialogues. The film also stars Ashwini and Kalyanee Raju.

ALSO READ:Darshan case: Why it is unfair to blame the Kannada film industry at large

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Charan Raj is the music composer for Bheema while Shiva Sena has done the cinematography. Meanwhile, Salaga, released on October 14, 2021, also starred Dhananjaya as a cop and the film succeeded at the box office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US