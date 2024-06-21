GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Duniya’ Vijay’s ‘Bheema’ gets a release date

‘Bheema’ is Vijay’s second film as a director and the movie will hit the screens in August

Updated - June 21, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 11:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Duniya’ Vijay in ‘Bheema’.

‘Duniya’ Vijay in ‘Bheema’. | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

‘Duniya’ Vijay’s upcoming film Bheema has got a release date. The Kannada actor, who has also directed the film, took to Instagram to announce the date.

Bheema, produced by Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda under the banners Krishna Creations and Jagadeesh Films respectively, will hit the screens on August 9. This is Vijay’s second film as a director after his debut, Salaga.

Dhananjaya to play Kempegowda in biopic

Bheema is written by Vijay while Maasthi Upparahalli has penned the film’s dialogues. The film also stars Ashwini and Kalyanee Raju.

ALSO READ:Darshan case: Why it is unfair to blame the Kannada film industry at large

Charan Raj is the music composer for Bheema while Shiva Sena has done the cinematography. Meanwhile, Salaga, released on October 14, 2021, also starred Dhananjaya as a cop and the film succeeded at the box office.

