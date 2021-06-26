Movies

‘Dune’ to release on October 22, as Warner Bros shuffles release calendar

A still from Denis Villaneuve’s ‘Dune’  

Denis Villaneuve’s much-awaited sci-fi feature “Dune” will now open in the US theatres three weeks late.

The Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Pictures epic, based on Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction best-seller, was set to open on October 1 in the US but it will now release on October 22, reported Variety.

“Dune” will feature an ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan SkarsgArd, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

The movie will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September where it will be screened out of competition.

The highly anticipated film was originally set for release in December 2020 but was delayed by a yea due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides “Dune”, Warner Bros has also delayed “The Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” was pushed back one week.

The movie, earlier scheduled for release on September 24, will now open on October 1, the previous spot of “Dune”.

Meanwhile, Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” will debut in theatres and on HBO a month early.

The film, which vacated its October 22 release spot for “Dune”, is now scheduled to premiere on September 17.


Comments
