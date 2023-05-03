ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dune: Part Two’ teaser: Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh set to spice up Arrakis

May 03, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub and Tim Blake Nelson are set to join Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ universe in the sequel

The Hindu Bureau

First-looks of Timothée Chalamet (L), Austin Butler and Florence Pugh (R) from ‘Dune: Part Two’

Denis Villeneuve’s much-awaited sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two is set to unveil its trailer today. The sequel will witness the messianic rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) on the desert planet Arrakis as he seeks out revenge for the killing of his father, the Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac).

ALSO READ
‘Dune’ movie review: Denis Villeneuve serves up awe-inspiring, yet morose epic

Ahead of the drop, the makers shared a new poster along with the first teaser of Dune: Part Two. Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub and Tim Blake Nelson are set to join the Dune universe in the sequel.

They will be augmenting an already all-star cast of Chalamet, Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and others.

ALSO READ
‘Spider-Man’ stars Tom Holland, Zendaya arrive in Mumbai

Adapted from half of Frank Herbert’s legendary 1965 sci-fi novel, Dune: Part One was a popular and critical success. The film ended up grossing over $400 million at the global box-office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dune: Part Two is set to arrive in theatres on November 3, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US