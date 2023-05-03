‘Dune: Part Two’ teaser: Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh set to spice up Arrakis

May 03, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Denis Villeneuve’s much-awaited sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two is set to unveil its trailer today. The sequel will witness the messianic rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) on the desert planet Arrakis as he seeks out revenge for the killing of his father, the Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac).

Ahead of the drop, the makers shared a new poster along with the first teaser of Dune: Part Two. Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub and Tim Blake Nelson are set to join the Dune universe in the sequel.

They will be augmenting an already all-star cast of Chalamet, Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and others.

Adapted from half of Frank Herbert’s legendary 1965 sci-fi novel, Dune: Part One was a popular and critical success. The film ended up grossing over $400 million at the global box-office.

Dune: Part Two is set to arrive in theatres on November 3, 2023.