‘Dune: Part Two’ receives glowing praise from Steven Spielberg

In a recent episode of the DGA’s Director’s Cut podcast, Steven Spielberg lauded Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Twoas “one of the most brilliant science-fiction films I’ve ever seen.” The veteran director, known for sci-fi classics like E.T: Extra Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, expressed his admiration for Villeneuve’s world-building prowess, comparing him to cinematic giants like Stanley Kubrick, George Lucas, and Federico Fellini.
Spielberg particularly praised a scene in the film where Timothee Chalamet’s, Paul Atreides, rides a sandworm for the first time, likening the desert landscape to a liquid ocean. He marveled at Villeneuve’s ability to imbue the arid setting with a yearning for water, turning the sandworms into majestic sea serpents.