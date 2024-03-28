ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dune: Part Two’ receives glowing praise from Steven Spielberg

March 28, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

The three-time Oscar-winner called the blockbuster feature “one of the most brilliant science-fiction films I’ve ever seen.”

The Hindu Bureau

Steven Spielberg praises ‘Dune: Part Two’ | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/THG

In a recent episode of the DGA’s Director’s Cut podcast, Steven Spielberg lauded Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Twoas “one of the most brilliant science-fiction films I’ve ever seen.” The veteran director, known for sci-fi classics like E.T: Extra Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, expressed his admiration for Villeneuve’s world-building prowess, comparing him to cinematic giants like Stanley Kubrick, George Lucas, and Federico Fellini.

Spielberg particularly praised a scene in the film where Timothee Chalamet’s, Paul Atreides, rides a sandworm for the first time, likening the desert landscape to a liquid ocean. He marveled at Villeneuve’s ability to imbue the arid setting with a yearning for water, turning the sandworms into majestic sea serpents.

ALSO READ
Echoes of Arrakis: unravelling the sonic splendour of ‘Dune: Part Two’

“This is a desert-loving story, but for such a desert-loving film there is such a yearning for water in this movie. For all the sand you have in this film, it’s really about water. The sacred waters that are yearning for green meadows and the blue water of life. You film the desert to resemble an ocean, a sea. The sandworms were like sea serpents. And that scene surfing the sandworms is one of the greatest things I have ever seen. Ever! But you made the desert look like a liquid”, Spielberg said

Villeneuve, understandably humbled by Spielberg’s compliments, had spent 44 days shooting the pivotal sandworm riding scene, a feat that astounded even the film’s Academy award-winning cinematographer, Greig Fraser.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Dune: Part Two’ soars toward $500 million global box office milestone, surpasses predecessor’s entire run

Dune: Part Two has resonated strongly with both critics and audiences, nearing $240 million domestically and surpassing $570 million worldwide. Its success continues to swell as it remains in theaters nationwide, cementing Villeneuve’s status as a master of the sci-fi genre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US