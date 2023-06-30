‘Dune: Part Two’ new trailer: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya brace for battle

June 30, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

A newer, longer and more explosive trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two was released by Warner Brothers Pictures on Thursday.

In the trailer, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is cautiously starting his new life among the Fremen inhabitants on planet Arrakis. He has drawn close to Chani (Zendaya), a native Fremen, and Stilgar (Javier Bardem), their charismatic leader. The Fremen view Paul as a likely messiah who will lead them out of slavery and oppression. When Paul is reunited with Gurney Halleck, the warmaster of House Atreides played by Josh Brolin, Gurney advises him to use his newfound power and position to seek revenge for the killing of Duke Leto. But Paul is hesitant; he’s witnessed the approaching ‘horror’ and devastation in mysterious prescient dreams.

Dune: Part Two focuses on the concluding portions of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel. Besides Paul and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), characters like Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and House Harkonnen heir Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) will be instrumental in settling the fate of Arrakis and returning political stability to the Known Universe. The new trailer also introduces Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, who brusquely tells Paul in one scene that his father Leto was a ‘weak man’.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Villeneuve said Part Two picks up directly from the events of the first film. “I wanted the movie to really open just where we left the characters. There’s no time jump. I wanted dramatic continuity with part one,” the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dune: Part Two releases in theatres on November 3, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.