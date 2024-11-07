ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dune: Part Two’: Makers submit film score for Oscars despite not meeting eligibility requirements

Updated - November 07, 2024 03:33 pm IST

The film stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Dune: Part Two’ | Photo Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE

According to an article in Variety, the makers of Dune: Part Two have submitted the film’s score for the Oscars. This comes after an independent review questioned Denis Villeneuve‘s sci-fi epic and whether the score met the Academy’s eligibility standards. The film was not officially submitted at that time. 

Hans Zimmer’s score for ‘Dune: Part Two’ ineligible for Oscars 2025

Han Zimmer’s score includes thematic elements from his Academy Award-winning work on 2021’s Dune, which could potentially exceed the limit for pre-existing music allowed under the Academy’s guidelines. According to the Academy’s rule on music eligibility for sequels and franchises, the score must not use more than 20% of pre-existing themes and music borrowed from previous scores in the franchise. The score of Dune: Part Two incorporates key cues from the first film and it’s reported that it may exceed the Academy’s 20% threshold.

Despite this, Variety claims that Warner Bros. has officially submitted Zimmer’s composition for Academy consideration, hopeful that his innovative contributions to the film will meet the requirements and earn a nomination.

‘Dune: Part Two’ brings spice power to the box office with $81.5 million debut

The Oscar shortlist voting period begins on December 9 and whether the film’s score will make it to the ballot is yet to be confirmed. The Academy will announce the 20 shortlisted scores on December 17.

