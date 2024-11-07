 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Dune: Part Two’: Makers submit film score for Oscars despite not meeting eligibility requirements

The film stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin

Updated - November 07, 2024 03:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Dune: Part Two’

A still from ‘Dune: Part Two’ | Photo Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE

According to an article in Variety, the makers of Dune: Part Two have submitted the film’s score for the Oscars. This comes after an independent review questioned Denis Villeneuve‘s sci-fi epic and whether the score met the Academy’s eligibility standards. The film was not officially submitted at that time. 

Hans Zimmer’s score for ‘Dune: Part Two’ ineligible for Oscars 2025

Han Zimmer’s score includes thematic elements from his Academy Award-winning work on 2021’s Dune, which could potentially exceed the limit for pre-existing music allowed under the Academy’s guidelines. According to the Academy’s rule on music eligibility for sequels and franchises, the score must not use more than 20% of pre-existing themes and music borrowed from previous scores in the franchise. The score of Dune: Part Two incorporates key cues from the first film and it’s reported that it may exceed the Academy’s 20% threshold.

Despite this, Variety claims that Warner Bros. has officially submitted Zimmer’s composition for Academy consideration, hopeful that his innovative contributions to the film will meet the requirements and earn a nomination.

‘Dune: Part Two’ brings spice power to the box office with $81.5 million debut

The Oscar shortlist voting period begins on December 9 and whether the film’s score will make it to the ballot is yet to be confirmed. The Academy will announce the 20 shortlisted scores on December 17.

Interestingly, Zimmer’s World War II drama Blitz is also up for Oscar consideration. Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet along with Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem and Christopher Walken.

Published - November 07, 2024 03:31 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / film music

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.