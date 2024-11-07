‘Dune: Part Two’: Makers submit film score for Oscars despite not meeting eligibility requirements

According to an article in Variety, the makers of Dune: Part Two have submitted the film’s score for the Oscars. This comes after an independent review questioned Denis Villeneuve‘s sci-fi epic and whether the score met the Academy’s eligibility standards. The film was not officially submitted at that time.

Han Zimmer’s score includes thematic elements from his Academy Award-winning work on 2021’s Dune, which could potentially exceed the limit for pre-existing music allowed under the Academy’s guidelines. According to the Academy’s rule on music eligibility for sequels and franchises, the score must not use more than 20% of pre-existing themes and music borrowed from previous scores in the franchise. The score of Dune: Part Two incorporates key cues from the first film and it’s reported that it may exceed the Academy’s 20% threshold.

Despite this, Variety claims that Warner Bros. has officially submitted Zimmer’s composition for Academy consideration, hopeful that his innovative contributions to the film will meet the requirements and earn a nomination.

The Oscar shortlist voting period begins on December 9 and whether the film’s score will make it to the ballot is yet to be confirmed. The Academy will announce the 20 shortlisted scores on December 17.

Interestingly, Zimmer’s World War II drama Blitz is also up for Oscar consideration. Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet along with Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem and Christopher Walken.