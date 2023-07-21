‘Dune: Part Two’ eyeing 2024 release date as studios shuffle calendars

July 21, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sci-fi sequel, Dune: Part Two might get pushed all the way to 2024.

Amidst two contentious labour strikes in Hollywood, Warner Bros. Film Group is seriously considering the possibility of postponing the release of the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starrer.

According to Variety, the film, which is a co-production with Legendary Entertainment, could be moved from its current slot on November 3 to the following year. However, any changes to the release date would require agreement from both Warner Bros. and Legendary. As of now, Legendary has not been approached by Warner Bros. regarding a potential shift.

Another insider at Warner Bros. mentioned to Variety that there have been no formal discussions yet, and releases are proceeding according to the original plan. However, given the uncertainty surrounding the union battles, the situation remains completely unpredictable.

Warner Bros. is currently evaluating alternative release dates for two highly anticipated films – the movie musical The Color Purple, with Oprah Winfrey as a producer, and the DC Studios sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, according to insider sources. The potential rescheduling of these films arises from the ongoing labour disputes involving SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, who are engaged in a battle with show business producers over new contracts.

Lionsgate is reshuffling its release calendar as well, with significant changes in store. The video game adaptation Borderlands is now slated for a summer 2024 release, while the dates for the highly anticipated Dirty Dancing sequel and its prequel to Wonder have been pushed back.