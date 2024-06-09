‘Dune: Awakening’ trailer: What if Paul Atreides was never born?

At the Summer Games Fest 2024, the much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming Dune: Awakening videogame revealed a major twist sure to pique the interest of Frank Herbert fans. The open-world MMO places players in an alternate reality where the pivotal figure, Paul Atreides, was never born. Instead of following the familiar storyline, Dune: Awakening invites players to navigate a vastly different timeline on Arrakis.

The trailer, narrated by Paul Atreides himself, dives deep into hypothetical scenarios that reshape the Dune universe. Imagine a world where Lady Jessica gave birth to a girl, or where Dr. Yueh’s betrayal was thwarted. Picture the Atreides dynasty surviving the Harkonnen onslaught, or the Emperor seizing control of spice production with his formidable Sardaukar.

Players will experience the harsh realities of survival on Arrakis firsthand. From evading monstrous sandworms and lethal heat to crafting essential tools and extracting precious water from enemies, the game looks to deliver a deeply immersive survival experience. Players will be given the options to align with House Atreides or Harkonnen, or to live as a trader or crafter.

The visual aesthetics, heavily inspired by Denis Villeneuve’s adaptations, seem to bring the world of Arrakis to life. Players will also utilize iconic vehicles such as thopters, thumpers, and sand bikes, and wield the Voice to manipulate foes.

Dune: Awakening is set to release on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will next release a gameplay reveal trailer in August 2024.